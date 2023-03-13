IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 93.3% in February

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IGXT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 85,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,474. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. IntelGenx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

