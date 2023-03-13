InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,777.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,825 ($70.05).

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($69.14) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($66.74) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.56) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($66.38) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($66.39), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,400,432.59). Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 2.7 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,362 ($64.48) on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,796 ($69.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,203.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,513.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,966.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,744.19%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.