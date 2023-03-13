International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,920. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.