International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,861,500 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 349.0 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BABWF remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
