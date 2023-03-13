International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

International Money Express Stock Down 0.3 %

IMXI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 195,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

About International Money Express

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

