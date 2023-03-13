International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
International Money Express Stock Down 0.3 %
IMXI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 195,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $28.24.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
