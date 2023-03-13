International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a growth of 127.7% from the February 13th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

International Petroleum Price Performance

IPCFF stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPCFF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

