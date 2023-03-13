Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.77

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 388438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

