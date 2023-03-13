Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 330,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,199,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,541. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

