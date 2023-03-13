Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,068 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.43. 25,545,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,940,723. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

