Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 89.6% in February

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of INVU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 161,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Investview Company Profile

InvestView, Inc is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

