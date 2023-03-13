Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 89.6% in February

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Investview Stock Performance
Shares of INVU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 161,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
Investview Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investview (INVU)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.