iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Down 0.9 %
iPower stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.42. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76.
iPower Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.