Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Iridium Communications has a payout ratio of 148.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.0%.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 838.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $65.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $320,107.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,877 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Read More

