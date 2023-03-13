iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stake Trimmed by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after buying an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 676,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after buying an additional 513,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 221,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 375,853 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.