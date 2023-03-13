iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

