iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,340 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,332,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 119,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,128. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

