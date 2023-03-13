iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $278.54

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $278.54 and last traded at $273.91, with a volume of 1427400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.25.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

