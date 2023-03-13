iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EWZS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,155. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

