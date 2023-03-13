iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,264 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $68.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

