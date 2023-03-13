iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.92

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.92 and last traded at $87.81, with a volume of 610718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

