iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,397,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 1,139,309 shares.The stock last traded at $18.44 and had previously closed at $18.98.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 511.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

