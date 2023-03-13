iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $325,088,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766,090 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

