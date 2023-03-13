iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.63

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 2749336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
