iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,723,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,437,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,283,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

