iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,592 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $221.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $265.24. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

