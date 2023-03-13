iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,321,000 after buying an additional 3,461,772 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,056,000 after buying an additional 212,088 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,301,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,662,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $103.90 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

