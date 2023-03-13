iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

