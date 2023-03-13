iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $223.83

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $223.83 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 352354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.03.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.39. The firm has a market cap of $753.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after buying an additional 395,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 171,184.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

