iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,435 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,405,180 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

