ITV’s (ITV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITV. Barclays raised their target price on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.25 ($1.17).

LON:ITV traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 81.76 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 7,798,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,578. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.79. The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.40, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.16).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,126.80). In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,126.80). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 5,620 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £4,945.60 ($5,947.09). Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

