Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 244.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,730,784 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $62,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

PDBC stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.928 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

