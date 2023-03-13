Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $73,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.24 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

