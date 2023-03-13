JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,992,300 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 7,867,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSTF remained flat at $7.26 on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
