JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,992,300 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 7,867,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSTF remained flat at $7.26 on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

