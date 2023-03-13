JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JD. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of JD stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Dodge & Cox raised its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

