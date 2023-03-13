Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $146,652.63 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00036264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00225374 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,477.12 or 0.99959266 BTC.

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0111691 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $151,809.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

