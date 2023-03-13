Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0111 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $18.80 million and $148,988.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00034257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00021809 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00216941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,240.80 or 1.00027473 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01107326 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $145,006.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

