JMP Securities Boosts International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $31.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $910.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

