JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,559. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $113.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

