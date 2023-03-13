Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Down to $3.96

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $3.70. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 1,289,137 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $148,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,034,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,004 shares of company stock worth $1,054,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after purchasing an additional 468,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,876,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 271,467 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441,206 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.