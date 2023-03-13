Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 3,339 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,734.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 574,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CSPI traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $11.70. 4,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.19. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSP during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

