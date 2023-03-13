JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $93.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

