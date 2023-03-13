JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $78.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.27.

OKE opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after buying an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

