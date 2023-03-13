JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $47.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.52% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.
PLRX traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 159,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,177. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
