JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $47.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 159,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,177. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $207,941.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.