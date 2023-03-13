JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 5,300 ($63.73) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.13) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.75) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.58) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.32) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,123.08 ($73.63).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down GBX 84 ($1.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5,550 ($66.74). 2,481,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,084. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,406 ($77.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,055.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,457.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.21), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($154,316.67). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.