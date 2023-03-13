JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “£135” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.34) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £135 ($162.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.57) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £119.05 ($143.16).
AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.98 ($128.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of £111.40 and a 200 day moving average of £107.87. The firm has a market cap of £165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,113.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,171 ($110.28) and a 1 year high of £128.28 ($154.26).
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
