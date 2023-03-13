JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.00.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.10.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.44.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

