KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,640.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $26,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,598.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,066 shares of company stock valued at $115,406. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

