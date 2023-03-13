KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of KALV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 132,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.12. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $26,135.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at $71,598.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $26,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at $71,598.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,066 shares of company stock valued at $115,406. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,238,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,446 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,112,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,241,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.