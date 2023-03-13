KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

KBR has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

KBR opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in KBR by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KBR by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

