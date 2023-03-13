Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

KMPR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.80. 93,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,584. Kemper has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kemper by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,020,000 after acquiring an additional 719,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after buying an additional 104,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after buying an additional 182,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,684,000 after buying an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

