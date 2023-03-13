KickToken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $755,246.71 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $755,246.71 and $255.51 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00036107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00225008 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,320.43 or 0.99998613 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,142,631 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,142,630.95854671. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00600175 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $104.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

